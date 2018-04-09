Miller went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for High-A Jupiter in Sunday's win over Palm Beach.

The 22-year-old has hit safely in all four games for Jupiter to begin the season, compiling a .412/.444/.471 slash line. Miller has yet to steal a base after swiping 21 in 57 games at Low-A Greensboro in 2017, but the 36th overall pick in last year's draft still projects as a classic leadoff hitter in the big leagues. Given his age, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Marlins challenge Miller with an assignment to Double-A over the summer if he continues banging out hits in the Florida State League.