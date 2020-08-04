The Marlins added Moran to their 30-man active roster Tuesday.
With the Marlins placing 13 players on the injured list Tuesday -- including eight pitchers -- Moran was a logical choice to join the 30-man roster. Moran was one of several relievers the Marlins have scooped up off waivers in recent days, with Miami bringing him back for his second stint with the organization after he previously made his big-league debut with the club in the second half of 2019. The lefty had previously made two appearances with the Blue Jays this season.