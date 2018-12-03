Moran signed a minor-league contract which includes a spring-training invitation with Miami on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old lefty has yet to reach the majors in his 10-year professional career. In parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level, Moran has a 3.93 ERA, an 11.5 K/9 and a 2.9 BB/9.

