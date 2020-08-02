The Marlins claimed Moran off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sunday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Moran is the latest in a long line of waiver and trade pickups over the past week for the Marlins, who are in need of reinforcements across the roster with the team preparing to return to action this week with several players missing due to MLB's COVID-19 protocol. The 31-year-old previously made 10 appearances out of the Miami bullpen in 2019, working 6.1 innings and giving up three earned runs while striking out 10. Expect the Marlins to formally recall him before the team returns to action Tuesday.