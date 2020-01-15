Play

Moran was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday.

Moran made his major-league debut in 2019, making 10 appearances and posting a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings. The 31-year-old has been successful at the Triple-A level, where he posted a 3.15 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 60 innings last year. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.

