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Marlins' Brian Navarreto: Clubs homer in loss Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Navarreto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Phillies on Monday.

Navarreto started behind the plate for the second straight day in the wake of No. 1 option Joe Mack dealing with a shoulder injury. Navarreto took advantage of the opportunity, notching two hits, including an eighth-inning solo homer that brought his team to within a run. It was the first long ball this season for the 31-year-old backstop and the second of his MLB career in his 23rd contest. Navarreto is still slashing a paltry .148/.233/.296 across 32 plate appearances this season and doesn't figure to see many starts when Mack is healthy.

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