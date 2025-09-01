Marlins' Brian Navarreto: Joins big-league club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins selected Navarreto's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Navarreto last appeared in the big leagues back in 2020, appearing in two games with the Marlins that season. The 30-year-old catcher slashed .229/.301/.392 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 16:39 BB:K across 176 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2025 and will provide the Marlins with a third option behind the plate in September.
