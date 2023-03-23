There is "very strong sentiment" toward including both De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.

Sanchez was already considered a lock since he's out of options, but De La Cruz has been viewed as being on the roster bubble since he does have an option left. However, it would appear the Marlins are likely to keep both and leave one of Yuli Gurriel or Jose Iglesias off the roster. De La Cruz finished with a huge September in 2022 and put up impressive batted ball data all year, making him an intriguing late-round fantasy option. Where De La Cruz plays remains to be seen, but he's capable at all three outfield spots and could also see time at designated hitter.