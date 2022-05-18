De La Cruz went 0-for-1 in Tuesday's win over the Nationals before being replaced by Jesus Sanchez after being hit in the forearm by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Sanchez took over defensively in center field to begin the fifth. De La Cruz was diagnosed with a contusion on his right arm after being struck by a Joan Adon fastball, and the 25-year-old outfielder was seen wearing a compression sleeve after the game. The Marlins should have a better idea how long De La Cruz will be out of action after the swelling on his forearm goes down.