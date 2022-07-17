De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De La Cruz will hit the bench in the final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
