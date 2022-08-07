De La Cruz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
De La Cruz started the last nine games and will step out of the lineup after going 6-for-32 with 10 strikeouts during that span. JJ Bleday, Billy Hamilton and Peyton Burdick will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
