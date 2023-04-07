De La Cruz will take a seat Friday against the Mets.
De La Cruz will remain on the bench for the second straight game as the Marlins launch their series versus New York after Thursday's postponement. Jesus Sanchez will draw another start in left field and bat seventh in the series opener.
