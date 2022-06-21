De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old started the past four games in center field with Jesus Sanchez (illness) on the COVID-19 IL, but Sanchez was reinstated Tuesday and is back in the starting nine for Miami. De La Cruz will return to his role as the Marlins' No. 4 outfielder, though he should receive some starts against left-handed pitching.