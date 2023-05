De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer run and three runs scored in Friday's victory over the Angels.

This was De La Cruz's second four-hit game of the week. The outfielder also has hits in 18 of 22 games so far this month, inflating his batting average to a healthy .305 mark. The 26-year-old is red-hot at the moment, and is a solid option in fantasy.