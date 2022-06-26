De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.
De La Cruz launched a solo shot in the fifth inning to tie the game at three, but the Mets would score later to pick up the win. The outfielder has hits in back-to-back games, but has struggled in June, slashing just .200/.246/.354 and now has a .220 batting average after beginning the month hitting .269.
