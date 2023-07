De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Saturday to end an 11-game hit streak, and he'll receive a well-deserved day off Sunday after making 46 consecutive starts. Jesus Sanchez, Jonathan Davis and Jorge Soler will start from left to right in the outfield while Jazz Chisholm serves as the designated hitter.