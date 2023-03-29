Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that he expects De La Cruz to receive the bulk of the reps in the third outfield spot alongside Jazz Chisholm (arm) and Avisail Garcia, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Jorge Soler may also mix into the corner outfield on the days he doesn't serve as a designated hitter, but De La Cruz and Garcia otherwise look to have the edge on playing time in left or right field over Sanchez. Even though Sanchez bats from the left side, Schumaker doesn't envision the righty-hitting De La Cruz filling the short side of a platoon, at least early on in the season. The 26-year-old De La Cruz hit just .252 with a .725 OPS in 115 games with Miami in 2022, but he ranked in the 90th percentile or higher in several metrics that measure hard contact. De La Cruz certainly has the talent to be a fantasy-relevant outfielder in 2023, but he will need to get off to a good start to keep receiving regular playing time in the outfield.