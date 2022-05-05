Hoeing has been promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville and could be on the verge of his big-league debut thanks to a much-improved fastball, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

A seventh-round pick out of Louisville in 2019, where he was used primarily as a reliever, Hoeing has had an undistinguished minor-league career until this season, but he appears to be breaking out on the strength of a fastball that now pops at 97 mph, a sharper slider and a viable changeup. The 25-year-old right-hander rang up a 0.35 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 25.2 innings over four starts for Double-A Pensacola prior to his promotion to Jacksonville, and if he continues to deal for the Jumbo Shrimp, a call-up to the majors may not be far off.