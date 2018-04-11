Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Day off Wednesday
Holaday is not in the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Holaday will receive a breather following three straight starts behind the plate in favor of Chad Wallach during Wednesday's series finale. Over the course of nine appearances this season, Holaday is hitting .190/.261/.238 with two RBI.
