Holaday will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Since Jorge Alfaro returned from the injured list in late June, Holaday has predictably collected dust as the Marlins' clear No. 2 catcher. Holaday will be making just his fourth start since the All-Star break in what amounts to a routine day off for Alfaro.