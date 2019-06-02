Holaday went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

The veteran backup catcher made his first big-league hit of the season count, as he took Adam Warren deep in the sixth inning. He could be in line for a short-term boost in playing time with Jose Alfaro (jaw) having taken a foul tip off his mask Friday and Chad Wallach (concussion) on the IL, but Holaday's career .232/.274/.322 slash line in the majors is not fantasy friendly.