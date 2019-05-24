Holaday had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans by the Marlins on Friday, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Holaday opted out of his minor-league deal with the Marlins in late Marlins after losing out on the backup catching job to Chad Wallach, but ultimately decided to stay in the organization and reported to Triple-A. The 31-year-old struggled in Miami last season with a .519 OPS in 166 plate appearances.