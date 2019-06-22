Holaday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Holaday got the Marlins on the board with a solo blast in the second inning, and it ended up being a key run for his squad in a 2-1 victory. The 31-year-old catcher has seen limited action this season, but he's 7-for-27 with two homers and six RBI over 11 contests.

