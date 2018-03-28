Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Makes Opening Day roster
Holaday will make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Starting catcher J.T. Realmuto (back) will begin the season on the disabled list, but the Marlins will still begin the season with three catchers on the Opening Day roster, opening up a spot for Holaday behind Tomas Telis and Chad Wallach. The exact playing time breakdown between the three is not yet clear, but it would be a surprise to see Holaday play often, as he owns a career .244/.279/.343 slash line over parts of three seasons. Realmuto isn't likely to be out long, so one catcher will almost certainly be sent down in early April. Even if that isn't Holaday, he's unlikely to play often enough or well enough to be much of a fantasy asset even in deep, two-catcher formats.
