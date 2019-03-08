Holaday went 1-for-1 with a walk in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, and is now 6-for-13 (.462) to begin the spring.

The veteran backup catcher is back with Miami after slashing .205/.261/.258 through 166 plate appearances in 2018, and his track record makes it clear those early spring numbers are a mirage. Holaday entered camp competing with Chad Wallach (quad) for the No. 2 job behind the plate, but with Jorge Alfaro also dealing with a knee injury, Holaday's path to a spot on the 25-man roster is looking a little clearer.