Holaday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Holaday had been operating as the Marlins' top catcher for about a week before moving back into the No. 2 role following Jorge Alfaro's (concussion) return from the 7-day injured list Friday. With Alfaro slated to see the bulk of the duties behind the dish moving forward, Holaday likely won't be in line for much more than one or two starts per week.