Holaday was cast off the Marlins' 40-man roster Saturday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Holaday was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans after playing in 61 games for Miami this season. During those contests, he slashed just .205/.261/.258 with one home run and 16 RBI but threw out 17 of 38 runners at the catching position, which led the National League.

