Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Playing time to drop with Realmuto back
Holaday is out of the Marlins lineup Tuesday against the Yankees and is expected to see his playing time tail off after J.T. Realmuto (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list.
While Realmuto was sidelined for the Marlins' first 16 games of the season, Holaday split duties behind the plate evenly with Chad Wallach, with both backstops logging eight starts apiece. Though he will stick on the active roster over Wallach, who was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Holaday will now likely be limited to only a couple starts per week with Realmuto back on the fold. With a .179/.258/.214 batting line over his first 31 plate appearances of the season, Holaday hadn't offered much assistance to owners in NL-only formats and will see his negligible fantasy value sink further now that he's playing on an infrequent basis.
