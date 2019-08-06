Holaday went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Jorge Alfaro's backup has appeared in only 24 games this season, but Holaday has taken advantage of his chances with a .301/.378/.466 slash line that includes a career-high three homers in only 83 plate appearances. The 31-year-old has actually started five of the last nine contests as manager Don Mattingly tries to capitalize on his hot bat, but Holaday's career .624 OPS suggests it will cool off soon enough.