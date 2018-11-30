Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Returns to Miami
Holaday agreed to a minor-league deal that includes a spring training invite with the Marlins on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Holaday will be back in Miami after serving as a backup to J.T. Realmuto at the catching position last season. Across 61 games, he hit just .205/.261/.258 with one home run and 16 RBI, but his 44.7 percent caught stealing rate was best among National League backstops. He will battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring.
