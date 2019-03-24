Holaday opted out of his minor-league deal with the Marlins on Saturday and has 48 hours to decide whether to remain with the organization, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Holaday was battling for the No. 2 job at catcher this spring but the Marlins elected to stick with Chad Wallach behind starter Jorge Alfaro. Holaday now has the opportunity to feel out his opportunities elsewhere, or he can remains with the Marlins and head to Triple-A.