Holaday is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

This is the second consecutive game in which Holaday will not start after grabbing starts in the three prior contests. Even when he's starting, he's an unattractive fantasy catcher given his .190 batting average. Chad Wallach will set up behind the dish Friday.

