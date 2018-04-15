Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Sits out Sunday
Holaday is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Holaday will head to the bench for the third time in the past four games as the Marlins face off against righty Ivan Nova and the Pirates. Chad Wallach takes over behind the plate, batting eighth.
