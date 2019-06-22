Holaday is out of the lineup Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Jorge Alfaro (concussion) joining Chad Wallach (concussion) on the injured list Friday, Holaday suddenly finds himself as the top healthy option on the depth chart at catcher. Though he'll rest Saturday in favor of Wilkin Castillo, Holaday should see the bulk of the action behind the plate until Alfaro is cleared to return from the IL. A career .235/.281/.329 hitter at the big-league level, the 31-year-old Holaday won't warrant much attention for fantasy purposes.