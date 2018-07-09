Holaday entered Sunday's win over the Nationals in the top of the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game to catch, going 0-for-1 and leaving two men on base.

With J.T. Realmuto healthy, Holaday is only starting about one game a week, but Marlins manager' Don Mattingly's willingness to shift Realmuto to first base is allowing Holaday to see more action as part of double switches than a typical NL backup catcher. The veteran's .423 OPS on the season doesn't make him worthy of fantasy consideration in any format even with the additional handful of at-bats, though.