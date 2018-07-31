Marlins' Bryson Brigman: Sent to Miami
Brigman was dealt to the Marlins for Cameron Maybin on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Brigman has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the High-A level, hitting .304/.373/.391 with two home runs, 38 RBI and 15 stolen bases for Modesto. The 23-year-old infielder is a decent defender and has plus speed but isn't going to be a power threat, as evidenced by his slash line this season. Look for him to advance to Double-A by the start of next year.
