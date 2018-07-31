Brigman was dealt to the Marlins for Cameron Maybin on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Brigman has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the High-A level, hitting .304/.373/.391 with two home runs, 38 RBI and 15 stolen bases for Modesto. The 23-year-old infielder is a decent defender and has plus speed but isn't going to be a power threat, as evidenced by his slash line this season. Look for him to advance to Double-A by the start of next year.