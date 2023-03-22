The Marlins reassigned Hinojosa to minor-league camp Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hinojosa appeared in 15 games with the Marlins this spring, batting .296 with three RBI and a run scored over 27 at-bats while playing in a team-high 15 contests. The 28-year-old spent the entirety of the 2022 season with Triple-A El Paso before joining the Marlins' organization in the offseason, producing a .289 average with 17 home runs, 83 RBI, 69 runs and eight stolen bases over 461 at-bats in 122 games. Hinojosa has yet to make his major-league debut, but considering the extended run he got in the Grapefruit League, it's possible that he could be one of the first call-ups of the 2023 campaign.