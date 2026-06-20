Marlins' Cade Gibson: Collects first win of season

Gibson (1-2) picked up the win Friday, striking out one in 1.2 perfect innings of relief in a 4-3 victory over the Giants.

The Marlins went with a true bullpen day Friday, as none of their eight pitchers recorded more than five outs, and Gibson was not only the most effective of them, he was still the pitcher of record when his team took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old southpaw held a brutal 14.73 ERA after his second big-league appearance of the season May 21, but since then he's delivered a 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 10 innings while mainly working in lower-leverage spots.