Marlins' Cal Quantrill: Lasts just 3.2 frames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quantrill didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Brewers after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander needed 71 pitches to record just 11 outs and remains without a victory in his past eight outings. Quantrill hasn't pitched horribly during that stretch with a 4.29 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, but he's lasted long enough to qualify for the win in just half of those games. Through 17 starts this season, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 62:23 K:BB across 76.2 innings.
