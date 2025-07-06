Quantrill didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Brewers after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander needed 71 pitches to record just 11 outs and remains without a victory in his past eight outings. Quantrill hasn't pitched horribly during that stretch with a 4.29 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, but he's lasted long enough to qualify for the win in just half of those games. Through 17 starts this season, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 62:23 K:BB across 76.2 innings.