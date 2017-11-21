Marlins' Caleb Smith: Acquired by Marlins
Smith was traded to the Miami Marlins along with Garrett Cooper in exchange for Michael King and international signing bonus money.
Smith made his major league debut during the 2017 season. He pitched nine games (18.2 innings) for the Yankees, over which he allowed 16 runs on 21 hits and 10 walks. Of those 21 hits, four were home runs. However, he's shown more promise in the minors. Over 18 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2017, 17 of which were starts, he posted a 2.39 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.
