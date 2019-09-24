Smith (10-10) got the win against the Mets on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out three and walking four as the Marlins won 8-4.

Smith was cruising until the sixth inning, when he loaded the bases and gave up all four of his runs on one swing of the bat courtesy of a grand slam from Amed Rosario. Still, he missed a quality start by just one earned run and did enough to reach double-digit wins for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old has a 4.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 167:56 K:BB across 150.1 innings on the season.