Marlins' Caleb Smith: Bags ninth win
Smith (9-10) got the win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one as the Marlins prevailed 12-6.
It wasn't a dominating effort, but it was enough for Smith to pick up his ninth win of the season, in a game where his teammates provided him with a lot of run support. The left-hander now has a 4.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 164:52: K:BB across 144.1 innings on the season. He lines up to take on the Mets in his next start in a Monday road matchup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...