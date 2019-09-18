Smith (9-10) got the win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one as the Marlins prevailed 12-6.

It wasn't a dominating effort, but it was enough for Smith to pick up his ninth win of the season, in a game where his teammates provided him with a lot of run support. The left-hander now has a 4.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 164:52: K:BB across 144.1 innings on the season. He lines up to take on the Mets in his next start in a Monday road matchup.