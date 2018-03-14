Smith tossed four scoreless innings to close out Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out four.

His wavering control was worrisome, but Smith still has an 11:7 K:BB through 11 spring innings. The left-hander remains solidly in the mix for a rotation spot with the Marlins, either to begin the season or later in the summer after injuries or poor performances give him an opening. He's highly unlikely to repeat the 2.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 he posted for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year, but Smith could produce useful numbers in NL-only fantasy formats.