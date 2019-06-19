Smith (hip) completed his bullpen session Tuesday and will make at least one minor-league rehab start before returning to the majors, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith may require another bullpen session before embarking on the rehab stint, but the Marlins have yet to announce their official plans. The 27-year-old landed on the injured list June 7 with left hip inflammation, so he shouldn't require a significant amount of time to get back up to speed.