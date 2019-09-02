Marlins' Caleb Smith: Continues to struggle
Smith (8-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in the Marlins 9-3 loss to the Nationals on Sunday night.
Smith has now let up at least five runs in four of his last five starts. Prior to his recent struggles, the southpaw held a respectable 3.35 ERA which has now ballooned to a 4.30. It doesn't help that Smith has to pitch in a division with the Nationals, Braves, Phillies and Mets; all who can turn on the heat at the plate at any given moment. Smith will have a much easier opponent in the Royals as looks to turn things around against them Saturday in Miami.
