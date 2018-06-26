Marlins' Caleb Smith: Diagnosed with Grade 3 lat strain
Smith has a Grade 3 lat strain and will miss substantial time, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
This may not end up being the worst-case scenario, but it's pretty bad, as it's possible Smith doesn't return at all this season. He was pacing all rookie pitchers in strikeouts (88), and his ability to rack up whiffs had made him a viable option in the majority of formats. In mixed leagues that don't have DL spots or keepers, Smith can probably be cut loose, as he should miss at least a couple months.
