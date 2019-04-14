Marlins' Caleb Smith: Dominant effort Saturday
Smith (1-0) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday by allowing only one hit over six scoreless innings. He recorded six strikeouts and issued three walks.
Smith ran into his biggest trouble during the first inning as he issued a pair of two-out walks, which was the only time the Phillies had multiple runners on base against him. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with a 2.65 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over 17 innings. Smith next lines up to start versus the Nationals on Friday.
