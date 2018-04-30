Marlins' Caleb Smith: Dominant in Sunday's win
Smith (1-3) blanked the Rockies over seven innings to pick up his first win of the season Sunday. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine.
Smith was in total control Sunday and needed just 91 pitches to breeze through the first seven frames before handing things over to the bullpen. The young lefty had showcased his strikeout upside in multiple starts this season, but Sunday's brilliant effort was just his second quality start this year. Smith, whose ERA sits at 4.40, has collected 19 strikeouts in his last two outings and will look to maintain his fine form in his upcoming scheduled start against the Reds on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...