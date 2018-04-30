Smith (1-3) blanked the Rockies over seven innings to pick up his first win of the season Sunday. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine.

Smith was in total control Sunday and needed just 91 pitches to breeze through the first seven frames before handing things over to the bullpen. The young lefty had showcased his strikeout upside in multiple starts this season, but Sunday's brilliant effort was just his second quality start this year. Smith, whose ERA sits at 4.40, has collected 19 strikeouts in his last two outings and will look to maintain his fine form in his upcoming scheduled start against the Reds on Saturday.