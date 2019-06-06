Marlins' Caleb Smith: Doomed by early struggles
Smith (3-4) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.
Smith was hit hard in his first inning of work, giving up a two-run blast to Christian Yelich and then a solo shot to Mike Moustakas. He gave up another homer to Moustakas in the bottom of the third inning, as all four of his runs allowed came via the home-run ball. Smith continues to have problems keeping the ball in the yard, giving up a long ball in each of his last eight outings. Despite this, the 27-year-old lefty owns a respectable 3.41 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with an 82:20 K:BB through 66 innings this season.
