Smith (8-6) allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Dodgers.

The only hit Smith surrendered was a solo home run off the bat of Kyle Garlick in the fifth inning. He was also a bit shaky in his control of the zone, throwing only 59 strikes on 106 total pitches. All told however, the outing was strong given the matchup against one of the more potent lineups in the league. It was also a bounceback performance from Smith, as he had surrendered four or more earned runs in two of his last three starts. For the season, Smith has a 3.63 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 131 strikeouts across 111.2 innings. He'll look to keep things going in a tough matchup at Atlanta on Wednesday.